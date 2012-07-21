HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Former 'Esquire' Design House In Beverly Hills Is On Sale For $13.75 Million

Photo: The Agency

A Beverly Hills house that is a 2-story custom former “Esquire” designer home is on sale for $13.75 million.The home is one of the most stunning properties we’ve seen in a while. The space and amenities seem endless.



The home has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms across 11,200 square feet.

If you like cooking, you’ll love the top-of-the line kitchen, but there is also a state-of-the-art screening room with large terrace, and gym to pass the time.

The infinity pool, with views of the city, will blow your mind.

