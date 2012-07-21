HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Former 'Esquire' Design House In Beverly Hills Is On Sale For $13.75 Million

Meredith Galante
former esquire designer house

Photo: The Agency

A Beverly Hills house that is a 2-story custom former “Esquire” designer home is on sale for $13.75 million.The home is one of the most stunning properties we’ve seen in a while. The space and amenities seem endless.

The home has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms across 11,200 square feet.

If you like cooking, you’ll love the top-of-the line kitchen, but there is also a state-of-the-art screening room with large terrace, and gym to pass the time.

The infinity pool, with views of the city, will blow your mind.

Welcome to Beverly Ridge.

The home has a contemporary Mediterranean style.

The home sits on 3.96 acres.

The living room has a really interesting mantle, with sunken-in storage.

The dining room has beautiful natural light.

The chandelier is wild.

That's an unusual spot for a television.

There's a more intimate dining area, as well.

There is a great view from the eating area.

The wallpaper in the bathroom is funky.

The shower has a beautiful tile pattern.

The master suite has a stark contrast between the white walls and dark wood floors.

There seems to be a huge flat screen TV and fireplace in every home.

The master bathroom has a cool and calming colour scheme. It also has a separate shower and tub.

The media room is huge. It fits several couches.

The media room has state of the art equipment, ensuring a great viewing experience.

There are plenty of workout options in the gym.

The game room is very swanky.

There are bar stools, a pool table, and a flat screen TV in the room.

Have a massage from the comfort of your own home.

You'll feel like you're constantly on vacation in this room.

Let's take a look outside.

The backyard has plenty of green space.

There are several balconies on the back side of the home.

Who doesn't love a good pool party?

There's a hot tub, too.

The pool has an incredible infinity edge.

The backyard also has great places to catch some rays.

Prefer Malibu?

