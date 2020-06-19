Former employees share the best and worst things to order at Applebee's

Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Applebee’s is a popular chain restaurant that’s known for its appetizers and low-cost cocktails.

Insider asked former Applebee’s employees about their favourite and least-favourite menu items.

They gave the chain’s brewpub pretzels with beer-cheese dip and the caramel-apple blondies rave reviews.

One former employee said they recommend the boneless wings with the spicy-sweet Asian chilli sauce.

One source told Insider they’d suggest ordering something more flavorful and interesting than the turkey sandwich or shepherd’s pie.

Applebee’s is a casual chain restaurant with a reputation for serving laid-back comfort food like chicken wings, sandwiches, and shareable appetizers.

To narrow down the eatery’s menu options, Insider asked former employees for the dishes you should definitely try and the ones you may want to avoid.

Here are some of the best and worst items on the Applebee’s menu, according to former employees.

The brewpub pretzels with beer-cheese dip are an underrated appetizer.

Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider At some locations, you can get a discount on this appetizer if you order it after a certain time.

Former Applebee’s server Aixa Bellido de Luna told Insider that her top pick for the chain’s best appetizer is the brewpub pretzels with beer-cheese dip.

“This dish is amazing and underrated. To this day, I have not tasted a creamier, better-tasting beer cheese,” said de Luna. “The portion is smaller … but usually satisfying enough for two people.”

Some Applebee’s locations offer the brewpub pretzel appetizer at a discount after 10 p.m., making this menu item perfect for a late-night snack.

One former server recommends boneless wings with spicy-sweet Asian chilli sauce.

Terrie J/TripAdvisor The boneless wings at Applebee’s are beloved by many.

Applebee’s offers crispy, breaded boneless chicken wings with a choice of sauces – including buffalo and honey BBQ – but de Luna said your best bet is the spicy-sweet Asian chilli sauce.

“If you’re a fan of boneless wings, you need to order the sweet Asian chilli sauce. It’s the spicy, delicious, and pretty much the best sauce for wings,” de Luna told Insider.

The fiesta lime chicken can be a flavorful and filling entrée.

AuthorCMelanson/TripAdvisor The fiesta lime chicken is typically served with rice.

Applebee’s offers a range of chicken entrées, but the fiesta lime chicken is one of the best, de Luna told Insider.

The dish features grilled chicken glazed with lime sauce and it’s topped with a layer of seasoned ranch sauce. The chicken itself is served on a bed of crunchy tortilla strips.

“It’s zesty because of the Mexi-ranch sauce and [it’s] super cheesy,” said de Luna. “It usually comes with rice, but substitute that for mashed potatoes and you’ll have a party in your mouth.”

The double-glazed baby back ribs are a great choice for those with big appetites.

Christopher S./TripAdvisor You can order double-glazed baby back ribs in different portion sizes.

Nutrition coach and former Applebee’s server Ryan Bissell told Insider that carnivores should definitely try the double-glazed baby back ribs, which are slow-cooked and dressed with your choice of sauce.

” … These ribs are incredible,” said Bissell. “Succulent and juicy, with a nice tangy, sweet barbecue sauce.”

You can also order a half rack of double-glazed ribs if you’re looking to save room for dessert.

One former employee raved about the caramel-apple blondie.

James Lee/TripAdvisor This blondie is served hot.

Applebee’s caramel-apple blondie is a soft, butter-pecan brownie served on a hot skillet and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a sprinkling of candied pecans.

“This is quite possibly the greatest dessert you’ll ever put in your mouth,” said Bissell. “It arrives at the table actually sizzling and smothered in a sticky caramel sauce.”

You can also swap out the vanilla ice cream for a different flavour or skip the toppings entirely for a slightly lighter treat.

On the other hand, the riblet platter might not be worth the money if you’re expecting a big portion.

Mark K./Yelp The riblets are a tasty option, but they may not be the best value.

The riblet platter offers several ribs coated in sauce with a side of fries and coleslaw.

De Luna told Insider that customers are often disappointed with the amount of meat included in this dish.

“If any customer showed interest in the riblet platter, I would strongly suggest the half or full rack of original ribs instead,” said de Luna. “People think smaller bones equals more meat, but it’s not true in this case.”

If you want a flavorful meal, you may not be impressed by the home-style shepherd’s pie.

yelowdaisy/TripAdvisor The shepherd’s pie may not satisfy your craving for a flavorful dish.

Bissell said you may want to steer clear of the home-style shepherd’s pie unless you like lacklustre filling and tough meat.

“This entrée is basically a pile of slop,” Bissell told Insider. “It’s filled with runny mashed potatoes, bone-dry ground beef, and processed cheese.”

If you want to skip this dish but are craving vegetables and mashed potatoes, consider ordering them as separate sides.

Some of Applebee’s salads are surprisingly calorie-dense.

John B./TripAdvisor Applebee’s salads can be filling, but they may not be the best choice if you want a light meal.

Applebee’s is known for its decadent lunch and dinner options so, depending on your tastes, ordering a salad may be a missed opportunity to indulge.

Bissell said it can be tough to truly enjoy one of the chain’s somewhat plain salads while those around you are eating “finger-licking ribs and juicy burgers.”

Diners looking for lighter fare may also be surprised to find that Applebee’s salads are relatively calorie-dense.

The calorie counts on Applebee’s salads range from 830 calories for the blackened shrimp Caesar salad to 1,470 calories for the grilled oriental chicken salad.

The chain’s turkey sandwich isn’t very exciting compared to other dishes you can order.

TastyladiesNY/TripAdvisor You can order the turkey sandwich with a side of soup during lunch hours.

Applebee’s offers an old-fashioned turkey sandwich made with Swiss cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and mayonnaise.

Bissell said the turkey sandwich is certainly a classic, but it’s a fairly bland and boring menu item.

“I would not recommend ordering this,” Bissell told Insider. “It’s just processed deli meat in between two pieces of stale toast, with soggy tomatoes and lots of mayonnaise.”

