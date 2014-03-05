Why You Should Consider Former Employees Part Of Your Network

Employees will come and go. And whether it’s your choice or theirs, you shouldn’t let the relationship end once they’ve left the building.

In a recent post on LinkedIn, Sallie Krawcheck, head of women’s networking group 85 Broads and the former head of Merrill Lynch and Smith Barney, says that smart companies actively keep previous employees in their networks. They maintain relationships with them after they leave, and recognise that their investment can extend well beyond the day they turn in their ID cards.

Thinking of these people as a strong alumni network — and treating them accordingly — can be mutually beneficial. They’re more likely to sing your praises when asked about you in the future, which can be good word-of-mouth for you and your business.

So how do you keep them on good terms? Krawcheck recommends you help them find their next opportunity, keep them in the loop with regular company updates, offer them part-time work when appropriate, and, most importantly, celebrate their successes.

Ultimately, it’s a win-win for all.

