Former Employee Says Seagate Stole Rival's Technology

A decade-long lawsuit pitting a tiny company called Convolve against Seagate Technology has taken an unexpected turn after a whistle-blower claimed that Seagate had appropriated Convolve technology and later destroyed evidence in the case.



The whistle-blower, a former Seagate employee named Paul A. Galloway, has provided what is described as “an eyewitness account” accusing Seagate of taking hard-drive technology from Convolve and incorporating it into its own products, according to documents filed recently with a federal court in Manhattan.

