Zynga Is "One Of The Most Evil Places I've Run Into," Says Ex-Employee

Say what you will about Zynga CEO Mark Pincus, but the man speaks his mind.According to an unnamed former employee in a brutal profile at SF Weekly, Mark once set his idealist employees straight by saying:



I don’t fucking want innovation. You’re not smarter than your competitor. Just copy what they do and do it until you get their numbers.

That must have been in the company’s early days; it has been a long time since Zynga had a competitor with numbers better than its own.

The underlying point, however, remains very true to what Zynga is about. As the former employee put it:

Zynga’s motto is ‘Do Evil.’ I would venture to say it is one of the most evil places I’ve run into, from a culture perspective and in its business approach. I’ve tried my best to make sure that friends don’t let friends work at Zynga.

See also: Zynga’s Secret To Success: Steal Great Ideas!

