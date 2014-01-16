Tour The Gorgeous Sacramento Mansion That Once Belonged To Eddie Murphy, On Sale For $US12 Million

A 2.5-acre estate that once belonged to Eddie Murphy is now on the market for $US12 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The Sacramento, Calif. home has 10 bedrooms (including one with Shrek-themed decor), 14 bathrooms, four wet bars, tennis courts, a swimming pool, and a 9-car garage. The Murphys sold it to real estate investor Patrick K. Willis back in 2007, when Eddie and his ex-wife Nicole were finalising their divorce.

Willis paid $US6.1 million for the house, which is still the largest residential purchase for the Sacramento area. It’s currently listed with NRS Luxury Estates.

Willis reportedly never moved into the house, and the decorations that the Murphys had originally chosen remain in place.

The mansion is situated on 2 and a half acres of land in the Granite Bay suburb of Sacramento.

The entrance is wide and dramatic on approach.

Inside, lots of purple details grab your attention.

In one corner stands a Schimmel Pegasus piano designed by Luigi Colani, one of only a few of its kind in the world.

Lounge on another purple couch in this comfortable sitting area, complete with fireplace.

Enjoy some breakfast in this sunny spot of the kitchen.

Dark furnishings adorn the formal dining room.

Upstairs, the master bedroom offers sweeping views of the surrounding hills, especially from the elevated bed.

The master bath is pretty huge, though it's only one of 14 bathrooms in the house.

One of the kid's bedrooms is Shrek-themed, in a nod to Murphy's role as 'Donkey' in the films.

The 1,200-square-foot gym even has a sauna and steam room.

Playing in the fully stocked arcade is another way to spend your downtime.

Or sit on yet another purple couch as you watch a movie in the screening room.

For a change of pace, play a game of pool on this purple table.

The mansion and its pool look even bigger from the backyard.

But the view is truly awesome.

