Tour The Gorgeous Sacramento Mansion That Once Belonged To Eddie Murphy, On Sale For $US12 Million

A 2.5-acre estate that once belonged to Eddie Murphy is now on the market for $US12 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Sacramento, Calif. home has 10 bedrooms (including one with Shrek-themed decor), 14 bathrooms, four wet bars, tennis courts, a swimming pool, and a 9-car garage. The Murphys sold it to real estate investor Patrick K. Willis back in 2007, when Eddie and his ex-wife Nicole were finalising their divorce.

Willis paid $US6.1 million for the house, which is still the largest residential purchase for the Sacramento area. It’s currently listed with NRS Luxury Estates.

Willis reportedly never moved into the house, and the decorations that the Murphys had originally chosen remain in place.

