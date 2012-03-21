Bikini Model Arrested For Allegedly Running Worldwide Drug Ring

Ed Hardy



Simone Farrow (aka Simone Starr), a former Ed Hardy bikini model and Penthouse Magazine “Pet” was arrested in Australia for allegedly running an international drug ring (meth, if you must know)—all from her little apartment in Hollywood.The 37-year-old, who has made FHM magazine’s Sexiest Women In The World list three times, was initially arrested in October 2009 after flying to Australia while the United States DEA was raiding her Sunset Boulevard apartment.

After having a friend post her $150,000 bond in February, Farrow skipped bail and police in Australia just found her last week at a cheap Gold Coast hotel.

Farrow is accused of living a double life trafficking high-grade crystal meth and using at least 19 aliases with FedEx and UPS to mail the drugs to New South Wales and Victoria.

Farrow hid the drugs in shipments of bath salts labelled “bath products” or “small fountain kits.”

But Farrow denies the charges, telling Australia’s Sunday Telegraph:

“The only reason I’ve done this is because someone was trying to murder me… I’ve been in relationships with numerous underworld figures or whatever you want to call them and I feel that maybe they feel threatened by my situation.”

But party foul, Farrow was not wearing an Ed Hardy sweatsuit at the time of her arrest. See the model being taken into custody in Australia here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.