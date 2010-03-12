Former Economist.com Publisher Ben Edwards Heads To IBM Digital

Ben Edwards

Former Economist.com publisher and executive vice president Ben Edwards has jumped to IBM in a newly created position as vice president of digital strategy and development.He will be charged with expanding the company’s Smarter Planet site, mobile apps, and social media presence.

Smarter Planet, IBM’s corporate site, aims to help businesses and lawmakers tackle major problems like traffic congestion, smart grids and public health.

Edwards had a 14-year career as a reporter, and wrote for a decade at The Economist, covering tech and finance until May 2005. Then he became director of new media communications. He served as executive vice president of The Economist Group in February 2007.



