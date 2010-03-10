Former EC President Prodi: The Greece Problem Is "Completely Settled" (Now Help Us Pick What's Next!)

We said it Friday, and then reiterated it Monday, and now Former European Commission President Romano Prodi is saying it, so it must be true.



The Greek crisis is over.

In addition, according to Bloomberg, Prodi told Italian TV: “I don’t see any other case now in Europe. I don’t think there is any reason to think the euro system will collapse or will suffer greatly because of Greece.“

