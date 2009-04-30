Former DoubleClick CEO Rosenblatt Leaves Google

David Rosenblatt, Google’s president of global display advertising, plans to leave the company, he’s told friends and colleagues in an email obtained by the New York Times. David came to Google in 2008 when the company acquired DoubleClick, where he was CEO.



Google executives Henrique De Castro and Neil Mohan will probably gain new responsibilities in David’s wake.

David’s email doesn’t say where he’s going next, but we don’t think it’s a coincidence that he’s leaving a year after Google closed the DoubleClick deal.

He was a CEO then and probably wants to be a CEO again. Now that his stock is vested he’s free to find a new gig.

David follows Google’s outside ad sales boss Tim Armstrong and a series of other talented executives out the door.

