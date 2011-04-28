FORMER DOMINO EDITOR: 'Learning Of Pub's Closing Was Like When My Parents Got Divorced'

Conde Nast shocked the magazine world when it shuttered the much-loved (and successful) Domino in 2009.



Founding editor Deborah Needleman — who successfully pitched the book to CN editorial director James Truman despite a lack of experience — compared the lost of her publication to another traumatizing experience.

“It was very similar to when my parents got divorced. My parents always got along really well, and then one day my mother called me aside and I just knew what she was going to say. And this was the same thing,” she told mediabistro.com.

“I had heard rumours about Domino, but it really was successful. Its newsstands sales were up when everyone else’s were down or flat; it was growing and had all this consumer engagement. So I didn’t really believe the rumours. And then Tom Wallace, who was the editorial director, called me up — and he would call me up all the time — but for some reason that day when he called me up it was the same thing, just a pit in my stomach. Like, ‘This isn’t going to be good.'”

Needleman, who originally planned to start an e-commerce site with the Domino brand name, is now the editor-in-chief of WSJ.

