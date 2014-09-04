Former 'Pocahontas' And 'Snow White' Dish About Life As A Disney Park Princess

One of the biggest attractions at Disney theme parks is meeting the real-life princesses.

Known as “face characters,” the princesses not only have to look the part, but they need to know quotes from their movies, stay in character at all times, and know how to sing and dance.

Now thanks to two Reddit AMAs, we have an idea of what life is like for the women who work as these childhood characters at Walt Disney theme parks across the country.

Reddit user too-tsunami recently held an AMA about what it was like to play Mulan, Pocahontas, and the fairy Silvermist (one of Tinkerbell’s friends) at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. Reddit user doublenn held an AMA two years ago about her time as Snow White at California’s Disneyland (her Reddit username has since been deleted).

They both broke down what it’s really like to work at the park as a princess, from the audition process to the weird things that children say.

NOTE: Answers have been edited for grammar and punctuation. While the women’s identities were verified by Reddit moderators, it can’t be verified by Business Insider. The following Disney Princesses in the slideshow are not associated with the Reddit AMA.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.