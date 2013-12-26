A Former 'Snow White' Dishes About Life As A Disney Park Princess

One of the most exciting things about Disney theme parks for children is meeting the real-life princesses.

Known as “face characters,” the beautiful princesses not only have to look the part, but they need to know quotes from their movies, be able to sing and dance, and stay in character at all times.

Reddit user doublenn held an AMA a year ago about her time as Snow White at Disneyland — even posting a picture to prove it — and broke down what it really takes to work at the park as a princess.

NOTE: Answers have been edited for grammar and punctuation. While the woman’s identity was verified by Reddit moderators, it can’t be verified by Business Insider. The following Disney Princesses pictured in the slideshow are not associated with the Reddit AMA.



What's your worst memory as a princess? For several weeks, a very old man would come to the park on Saturdays and see me. He would always bring me pictures of his Snow White memorabilia and try to kiss me. He quickly realised that at the time I was the only girl with brown eyes and that must mean that I was the true Snow White. So one day I had Saturday off and he met Snow White, but she happened to have blue eyes. Well, the next time I showed up for work he was pissed. He told me that he was going to kill all the girls with blue eyes and that when he died we'd be together. I totally freaked out and had to report him to security. He had his annual pass revoked. I was really young at the time so management had to get involved. The whole thing was a mess. via Reddit/r/IAmA

