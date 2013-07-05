Former 'Desperate Housewife' Finally Admits She's Dating A Reality TV Star

A few months ago, Eva Longoria shot down rumours that she was dating Ready for Love contestant Ernesto Arguello, even though they’d been seen hanging out outside of the short-lived show. But, now the star admits there’s a love connection.



“I think that’s why our relationship is so special – we truly started as friends,” she said (via People).

Longoria said that things were platonic when the rumours about them started. “I guess we have the press to thank for pushing us to see something we didn’t see!” she added.

The star just got back from Central America where she met Arguello’s entire family and check out the homes and schools he helped build for impoverished families in his community. Sounds serious!

This news comes not long after Tony Parker, her ex-husband, supposedly got engaged to his French girlfriend.

