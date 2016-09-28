Former Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy reportedly arrested on a charge of felony drug possession

Free agent defensive end Greg Hardy was arrested on Monday night in Richardson, Texas, NBC Dallas first reported.

Hardy was reportedly pulled over by police when he failed to use his turn signal. After the officer asked for permission to search the car, they allegedly found 0.7 grams of cocaine in a wallet.

Hardy reportedly told police that the substance did not belong to him. According to the police, Hardy said he had passed his wallet around at a party over the weekend because he was paying and claims that somebody must have put the substance in the wallet then.

Hardy was booked in Richardson, and was later reportedly released on $5,000 bail. He faces a felony drug possession charge, according to NBC.

Hardy last played for the Dallas Cowboys, in 2015. The Cowboys picked him up after his stint in Carolina ended unceremoniously following an allegation of domestic violence. Although the charges were later dropped, the Panthers benched him for 15 games.

