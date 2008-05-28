Former Congressman Launching Black News Network

The New York Post writes: FORMER congressman J.C. Watts is behind a major push to launch an all-news channel for black people.



The network, tentatively called Black Television News Channel and slated to launch in early 2009, already has an agreement with Comcast cable to be carried in several cities with large black populations including Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Washington D.C., Atlanta and Baltimore.

As yet, there is no deal to carry the channel in New York. Read more from the New York Post.

