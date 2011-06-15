Former Clinton Press Secretary Joins Facebook

Photo: AP

Joe Lockhart, who was President Bill Clinton’s press secretary during the last two years of his second term, is joining Facebook as the VP of global communications next month.The appointment was reported by AllThingsD and is effective on July 15.



Lockhart will handle corporate, policy, and international communications for Facebook while existing communications head Eliot Schrage will concentrate more on technology and policy.

Facebook has struggled with some of its communications recently — most notably, the company had an embarrassing incident when it hired a PR firm to plant negative stories about Google with the media. The plan backfired when some journalists who were contacted wrote about the clumsy attempt.

The company is reportedly planning an IPO later this year, which could value it at $100 billion.

Lockhart was most recently at communications firm Glover Park Group, which he cofounded.

