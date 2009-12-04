Former Citi Chairman Says Geithner Looks Uptight And Needs To Relax

Former Citigroup chairman Sandy Weill told a NY Mag journalist Wednesday night that Geithner “needs to relax. He should relax a little bit”
Jada Yuan asked Weill if he would get Geithner a vacation for Christmas, to help him relax.
Weill said, “Yeah. He’s a very smart guy and I think he’s done a lot before this administration and through it, but I think he has to be less tense.”
