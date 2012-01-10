Former Cincinnati Reds Shortstop Barry Larkin Elected To Baseball Hall of Fame

Barry Larkin

Barry Larkin was elected to the baseball Hall of Fame Monday.The former Cincinnati Reds great retired in 2004 after 19 seasons in the big leagues.

Larkin had a career slash line of .295/.371/.444 to go along with 2,300 hits and 379 stolen bases. His career accolades also included three Gold Glove awards, nine Silver Slugger awards, 12 All-Star game appearances, and 1 MVP award.

He will be inducted into the hall in Cooperstown, New York, in July 2012.

