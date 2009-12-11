Oil's Going To $225 By 2012, Says Analyst

Canada’s LeaderPost has an excellent article about the coming oil price surge and the need for uber-aggressive efficiency projects.



LeaderPost.com:

Chinese consumers are buying more than a million cars a month — and in India when the US$2,500 Nano went on sale, more than 200,000 were ordered in the first two weeks. Adding millions of cars a month to roads will inevitably drive up oil prices.

Jeff Rubin, the former chief economist for CIBC World Markets, predicts that the price of oil will rise to US$225 a barrel by 2012. For readers who dismiss Rubin, think about this:We are in the midst of the biggest recession since the Great Depression and oil has already risen above US$80 a barrel. In 2003, few pundits would have thought US$80 oil was possible. (And Rubin’s past predictions have proven deadly accurate: In 2006, he predicted oil would hit US$150 a barrel in 2008.)

