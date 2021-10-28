Former CIA employee accused of drugging and molesting at least 24 women

Brian Raymonds, former US embassy employee and CIA officer accused to serial sexual offenses. FBI

A former CIA officer is under investigation on suspicion of sexual abuse.

Brian Raymond pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual abuse and one of transporting pornography.

The investigation by the FBI and Diplomatic Security Service is ongoing.

The FBI is looking for more information in the case of a former CIA employee the agency says admitted to sexually assaulting multiple women over a 14-year span.

In July 2021, 45-year-old Brian Jeffrey Raymond pleaded guilty to “two counts of sexual abuse, in which the victims were incapable of consent, and one count of transporting obscene material,” the FBI said in a press release.

Authorities say the investigation of Raymond began in May 2020 when a naked woman was seen screaming for help from his apartment balcony in Mexico City.

According to the FBI, the woman could not recall events that occurred after she consumed food and beverages provided by Raymond. Raymond acknowledged having had sexual intercourse with the woman, the FBI said.

Raymond’s legal team did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

As part of an investigation by the FBI and the Diplomatic Security Service (DSS), the agencies found “hundreds of photographs and videos” on Raymond’s electronic devices. The images date back as far as 2006 through May 2020, the FBI said, adding that they depict “at least 24 unconscious and nude or partially nude women.”

Investigators also found Raymond’s internet search history included phrases such as “passed out black girl,” “deep sleep,” “Ambien and alcohol and pass out,” “dissolve,” and “passed out and carried,” a July 2021 press release from the US Justice Department said.

The FBI is asking anyone who believes they were a victim of Raymond’s alleged actions to contact them.

Raymond was arrested on October 9, 2020. In an emailed statement to Insider, the CIA said it “condemns in the strongest terms the crimes committed by former Agency officer Brian Jeffrey Raymond.”

The FBI declined to provide additional comments.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 7, 2022.