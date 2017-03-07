FORMER CIA DIRECTOR: Why Trump's new travel ban is worse than a 'waste of time'

Former CIA and NSA director Michael Hayden, author of Playing to the Edge: American Intelligence in the Age of Terror, explains why he thinks that President Trump’s new travel ban is worse than a ‘waste of time.’ Following is a transcript of the video.

I guess it would be alright if it was just kind of a waste of time, but it’s worse than that. By doing this, particularly in the first version, we seem to be living the narrative of our jihadist enemies. Which is, fundamentally, that there is undying enmity, hostility between Islam and what you and I call the west or the modern world.

We seem to be living the version of us that the jihadists are telling the broader world of Islam. “They hate us, they all hate us, there can be no peace.” I think this version of the executive order is infinitely better than the first version. It’s smaller, more narrow, more focused. The Iraqis are off the list. After all we’re fighting with their army against Al Qaeda and ISIS.

Syrian refugees are not singled out and we don’t have a carveout for religious minorities, which made the whole thing constitutionally problematic. So I’m sorry we did this in the first place. I’m glad we’re doing it a little bit better. I don’t know what the courts are going to say about it, but if we’re going to do it let’s do it and get it done and get back to normal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.