Two-Time Champion DQ'd From The US Open Qualifiers For Wearing The Wrong Shoes

The Golf Channel’s Kay Cockerill tweeted that golfer Lee Janzen, a two-time U.S. Open champion, has been disqualified from the U.S. Open Woodmont Country Club sectional for wearing metal spikes.



A similar incident occurred in 2006 when golfer Steve Elkington wore metal cleats at Houston’s Lakeside CC.

The U.S. Open proper allows for metal spikes, but some of its sectional qualifier hosts do not.

Janzen last won the U.S. Open in 1998. The Woodmont is one of 11 qualifiers beginning today. With his disqualification, it looks like Janzen will be left out of this year’s field.

Janzen was quoted in a 2005 USA Today article speaking out against metal spike bans.

Here’s Cockerill’s tweet:

Apparently, 2 time US Open Champ @leejanzen has been DQ’d from @usopengolf sectional qualifying for wearing metal spikes #GolfsLongestDay — Kay Cockerill (@KayCockerill) June 3, 2013

Lee Janzen himself also tweeted that this is why he was DQ’d

Yes. DQ for metal spikes at qualifier at woodmont. Rule was in e-mail. More concerned about my game. 75 1st round put me way back anyway. — Lee Janzen (@LeeJanzen) June 3, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.