13 celebrities who left Scientology

Remini with her husband and daughter, who also left the church.

After 30 years as a devout Scientologist, actress Leah Remini abruptly left the church in July 2013, and she didn't go quietly.

At the time of her exit from the church, Remini explained to People magazine:

'I believe that people should be able to question things. I believe that people should value family, and value friendships, and hold those things sacrosanct. That for me, that's what I'm about. It wouldn't matter what it was, simply because no one is going to tell me how I need to think, no one is going to tell me who I can, and cannot, talk to.'

After viewing HBO's Scientology documentary 'Going Clear,' Remini released a statement thanking fans for their support:

'I wish to share my sincere and heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming positive response I have received from the media, my colleagues, and from fans around the world. I am truly grateful and thankful for all your support.'

More on Remini's history with the church here.