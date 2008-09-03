Former CBS Mobile Chief Roeding Joins Kleiner Perkins

Former CBS Mobile chief Cyriac Roeding, who left the company in March to pursue other opportunities, has found one at VC firm Kleiner Perkins, where he’ll be “entrepreneur-in-residence.” Roeding will look to launch a company funded by the firm, which just partnered with Apple to launch a $100 million “iFund” for mobile investments.



Since leaving CBS, Roeding has toured the globe, gathering insights on cell phone use in the Amazon, India, Nepal, Bhutan and South Africa. His conclusion: “It showed me in an impressive way that mobile really is the No. 1 interactive medium in the world – certainly not PCs.” So, build businesses for them.

