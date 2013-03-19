REPORT: Former Chief Of Gigantic California Pension Has Been Indicted In A Bribery Case

Photo: Courtesy of CalPERS

Former head of CalPERS Fred Buenrostro has been indicted in a criminal bribery case, according Sacramento Bee’s Dale Kasler.According to the report, Buenrostro was charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements to the feds.



Former CalPERS board member Alfred Villalobos was also charged, the report said.

Buenrostro was the CEO of the California Public Employees’ Retirement System from 2002 to 2008, according to Bloomberg.

