Former BusinessWeek President Keith Fox Gets A New McGraw-Hill Gig

Keith Fox shuffles to a new Construction job.

Keith Fox is staying at McGraw-Hill, but his new job is slightly less glamorous than his BusinessWeek days.Today, McGraw-Hill announced that he has a new job as president of their Construction division. McGraw-Hill Construction publishes several magazines, news sites and data feeds catered to the design and construction industry.



Fox resigned as president and publisher of BusinessWeek just before the magazine’s sale to Bloomberg last December.

Fox is known for ramping up print and data for the digital world. He joined the company in 2000 as the head of BusinessWeek’s marketing and business development. He took a stint as president of McGraw-Hill Professional, launching new paid products and premium services before becoming president of BusinessWeek in 2007.

Fox’s new challenge: building Construction which “serves more than one million customers in the $5.6 trillion global construction industry through Dodge, Sweets, Architectural Record, Engineering News-Record, GreenSource, and 10 regional publications,” according to McGraw-Hill.

