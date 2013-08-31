Former Business Owner Has Been Living In Silicon Valley's 'Jungle' For Five Years

This story is a part of Business Insider’s “

Homeless In Silicon Valley” series reported by Robert Johnson and edited by Chris C. Anderson. Jill Klausen and graphic designer Mike Nudelman contributed to this series.



When Mama Red lost her Felton, Calif., flower shop 18 years ago, all of her savings went with it. She ended up homeless when she turned to California’s shelter network and hated it.

“Living in shelters is like being in jail,” she told Business Insider in mid-July. When we visited her in San Jose’s homeless encampment called “The Jungle,” the smell of rotting flesh saturated the air. “It’s a raccoon,” she said, pointing to a shopping cart behind her.

The list of shelter rules drove Mama Red to sleep briefly behind a gas station and from there to a freeway ramp. Five years ago she moved into The Jungle and says she has no regrets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.