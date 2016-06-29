A former Broadway performer wowed 'America's Got Talent' with a cover of 'Somebody to Love'

Brian Justin Crum, a former Broadway performer who appeared in “Wicked,” took to the national stage on “America’s Got Talent.” He didn’t disappoint.

He belted out a cover of Queen’s “Somebody to Love.” His rendition blew the audience away. Howie Mandel could be heard saying, “wow!” to himself. The video, which is starting to go viral, already has over one million views on YouTube.

The 28-year-old from San Diego brought his mum with him for support.

“My mum being here is everything to me,” he told the judges. “I had a lot of hard times when I was a kid and she’s been a huge supporter for me.”

Watch his amazing performance below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.