Former Broadcaster Sally Loane Is The New Head Of The Financial Services Council

Former ABC radio broadcaster Sally Loane has been appointed CEO of the Financial Services Council, which represents the big end of town in the wealth management business.

She replaces former NSW Opposition Leader John Brogden who is becoming the CEO of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Sally Loane, a broadcaster and journalist, has been for the past eight years director of media and public affairs at Coca-Cola Amatil.

She wants the council to be a voice of influence in the debate on the tax and federation white papers.

“As Australia’s largest industry – larger than mining and manufacturing – financial services is integral to Australia’s economic growth,” she says.

“There is tremendous scope to cement financial services as an industry in its own right.

“Building trust and confidence in financial services will be a significant focus for the immediate

future of the industry.”

