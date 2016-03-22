A 138-year-old British sea fort is now a floating luxury hotel

Sophie-Claire Hoeller, Stephen Parkhurst

Once home to hundreds of soldiers, this floating fort is now a super luxe hotel that can house 18 lucky guests. Spitbank Fort dates back to the late 1800s, and was built to protect Britain from a French invasion led by Napoleon III.

