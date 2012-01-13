Former British Royalty Charged By Turkish Court Over Orphans Film

Photo: Wikipedia

DUCHESS OF YORK Sarah Ferguson has been charged by a Turkish court for allegedly illegally filming children in an orphanage in the country for a television documentary.She faces a maximum term of more than 22 years in prison if convicted.



Ferguson visited orphans near Turkish capital Ankara as part of a documentary for ITV’s Tonight programme in 2008.

She has now been accused of going “against the law in acquiring footage and violating privacy” of five of the children who were filmed, the BBC reports.

Ferguson was charged in absentia in a court today.

The former wife of Britain’s Prince Andrew travelled to Turkey in 2008 to investigate conditions in the orphanages. The documentary showed images of children tied to their beds or left in cribs unattended, according to AP.

It is not known why it has taken almost four years for charges to be brought. A trial date has not yet been set.

In pictures: The bizarre presents Prince William and Kate got last year >

‘Spirit of friendship’ found in Ireland – Queen >

This story originally appeared at TheJournal.ie

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.