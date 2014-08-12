The Former Billionaire Who Tried To Become The World's Richest Man Has Been Forced To Sell His Prized Lamborghini

Erstwhile billionaire Eike Batista has sold a prized possession — a Lamborghini Aventador, that the Italian automaker billed as its best model ever.

Brazilian paper O Globo reports that the car was sold to a dealership for $US1.1 million. The sticker price for one of these babies new is about $US1.6 million.

So Batista didn’t get a bad deal, but maybe he didn’t really enjoy the car while it lasted either, considering that it was sitting in his living room and was said to have a little over 1200 miles on it when sold.

Must have been nice while it lasted.

The car was launched on the public in 2012. And, being the 7th richest man in the world at the time, Brazilian mogul Eike Batista bought himself a white one. Around the same time he told Bloomberg TV’s Stephanie Ruhle that by 2015 he would be the richest man in the world, knocking Mexico’s Carlos Slim from the top stop.

“Just give me time, let me work please,” he told Ruhle.

Unfortunately since then Batista has fallen on hard times. That same year the oil fields that his flagship company OGX was developing turned out to hold far less black gold underground than surveyors had thought.

Batista had bet the farm though — the farm being his then-$35 billion holding company, EBX — on the success of these fields, particularly one he called “Hammerhead”. Slowly his 6 company empire started to crumble.

Now creditors are calling in debts. For example, Mubadala Investment Corporation, the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund that once made a $US2 billion investment in Batista’s companies, has been forced to restructure its debt and take a stake in his mining company.

Give it one last good look and say goodbye.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.