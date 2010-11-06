Former BP Exec: Here's Why Peak Oil Is Real [PRESENTATION]

Peak oilists, who gather every year at ASPO-USA, are happy that mainstream media and politicians are acknowledging the concept of diminishing production.



However, they can’t understand why the reaction has been so muted.

Former BP Chief Petroleum Engineer Jeremy Gilbert just gave an excellent presentation that responds to every argument against peak oil and emphasises the need for immediate action.

One person who should listen is former BP CEO Tony Hayward, who claims peak production won’t come for another decade and it won’t come until after peak demand.

