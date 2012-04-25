Former BP Engineer Arrested Over Oil Spill

Photo: Flickr/SkyTruth

Kurt Mix, a former engineer for oil giant British Petroleum, has been arrested as part of a criminal probe investigating the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.According to NPR’s Carrie Johnson, those charges have just been filed in Houston, Texas.



NPR reports that the Department of Justice will charge Mix with obstruction of justice, for deleting texts related to the amount of oil seeping into the Gulf of Mexico following an explosion on the Deepwater Horizon oil rig.

Mix made his first appearance in court today.

This is the first of numerous charges to be filed in the case, NPR reported, citing an unnamed DOJ official.

The Deepwater Horizon oil rig exploded on April 20, 2010, killing 11 crewmen and sending oil pouring into the Gulf. Scientists believe that oil is continuing to seep from BP’s Macondo Resevoir two years after the spill.

