Surfer Survives Shark Attack After Punching It In The Eye

was attacked by a shark while surfing in Hawaii Sunday morningand survived thanks in part to his background in boxing, according to Khon 2.

Horton was near the coast of Kauai with 10 others when somebody in his group spotted a fin sticking out of the water. All of a sudden Horton spotted a dark figure rapidly approaching him.

An estimated 12-foot tiger shark ran into his surfboard, throwing Horton on top of the shark. The shark had a hold of the surfboard with it’s teeth while Horton was on his back.

Horton told Khon 2:

“I thought it was do or die.I thought I was going to die unless I put up the best fight I ever had.”

He grabbed a hold of his fin and finally connected with one strong punch to its eye, and the shark let go of his board. He immediately swam as fast as he could to shore.

Horton says it took him about eight punches before finally connecting with the “knock-out” blow to the eye,

Besides some minor scratches from the shark’s rough skin, Horton was injury free. He surfed the next day at another beach.

See the news report of the attack here (via KHON-2):





