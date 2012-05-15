Former Bloomberg TV Reporter Lizzie O'Leary Will Take On Chris Matthews And Robert Gibbs On Jeopardy Tonight

Photo: screenshot via Jeopardy!

Former Bloomberg TV reporter turned CNN correspondent, Lizzie O’Leary, will appear on Jeopardy! Monday as part of the game show’s “Power Players” series. During tonight’s episode, CNN’s DC-based aviation and regulation correspondent will take on MSNBC host Chris Matthews and Obama’s former Press Secretary Robert Gibbs.



She will be playing tonight on behalf of 826DC — a nonprofit dedicated to supporting students ages 6-18 with their creative and expository writing skills.

We’ll definitely be rooting for her to pull off a win!

