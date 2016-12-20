Former Billabong CEO Matthew Perrin has been found guilty of fraud

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Former Billabong CEO Matthew Perrin has been convicted of fraud after faking his ex-wife’s signature to get a $13.5 million loan from the Commonwealth Bank.

Perrin had been on trial in Brisbane District Court accused of mortgaging his family’s $15 million property in Surfers Paradise without permission from his former partner Nicole Bricknell, who owned the house.

During the week-long trial Perrin claimed he had permission from Ms Bricknell to sign her name on legal paperwork and had been doing so throughout their relationship.

But Ms Bricknell insisted she had never given authority for him to sign on her behalf and said losing their millions was worse than him having an affair.

A jury on Tuesday found Perrin guilty of three counts of fraud and six of forgery, but was unable to reach a verdict on three further charges.

The case will return to court for a mention on Thursday, with Perrin to be sentenced at a later date.

He has been remanded in custody.

This article first appeared on The Sydney Morning Herald. See the original article here. Follow The Sydney Morning Herald on Facebook and Twitter.

