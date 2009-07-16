Former Bear Stearns Executive Makes It To Final Table In World Series Of Poker

A former Bear Stearns executive has secured one of the nine spots at the final table of the World Series of Poker main event, which is held each year in November.

Steven Begleiter, 47, was the head of corporate strategy for Bear. Begleite won his entry fee into the World Series in a local poker league tournament near his home in Chappaqua, NY. He has said he plans to share 20 per cent of his winnings with about 20 other players in his league.

“This is like a dream,” Begleiter reportedly told a friend.

Begleiter is now employed at a private equity firm.

