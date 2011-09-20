VIDEO: Former Bachmann Campaign Manager Says She's Done After Iowa

Ed Rollins, former campaign manager and current “informal adviser” to Rep. Michele Bachmann, told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell moments ago that Bachmann doesn’t have the “ability or the resources” to go beyond Iowa.



Rollins stopped working for the campaign day-to-day earlier this month in a staff shakeup, and criticised her comments on the HPV vaccine last week.

Rollins said Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s entrance into the race undercut her campaign, and that she was unprepared for the national stage running as a congresswoman.

Watch the video below:



