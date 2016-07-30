A former 'Bachelor' star shares what he thinks is one of the most misunderstood jobs in America

For the most part, people really don’t know much about the individuals who feed us for a living.

Former “Bachelor” star Chris Soules recently told Business Insider that agriculture is one of the most important industries in the US, but that there’s a serious “lack of knowledge about what farmers do.”

Before appearing on reality television, Soules worked on his family’s third generation farming operation, Soules Farms. The farm focuses on soybean and corn production, and also runs a hog raising operation.

Soules appeared as a contestant on season 10 of “The Bachelorette,” ultimately finishing in third place. Dubbed “Prince Farming” by fans, he subsequently starred in season 19 of “The Bachelor.” After that, he placed fifth on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Soules says he first recognised the widespread misunderstanding about what farmers actually do during his stint on television.

“It fuelled a fire for me,” Soules says. “I wanted to be able to really speak on behalf of agriculture and utilise my platform to help educate others.”

Soules says he wants to act as a spokesman for the farming industry in order to give back to the business that he cares about. Most recently, he appeared at both the Republican and Democratic National Conventions to advocate for agricultural issues like biofuels.

“It’s really a blessing to be able to … give people a glimpse into what farming techniques are like today and how farmers are probably not what they perceive,” Soules says. “Many people don’t see farmers as looking like me — they think, perhaps, more of somebody in denim overalls.”

