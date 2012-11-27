ESPN Analyst Jesse Palmer Forced To apologise For Hand Gesture Insulting Longhorns Fans

During the Texas-TCU football matchup, the announcers took a few moments to have some fun and demonstrate the various hand signals that different schools use in the state of Texas. At one point, as seen in the image below, Jesse Palmer displayed the Texas Longhorns’ “Hook ‘Em Horns” signal upside-down, a gesture considered an insult by Texas fans.



Palmer, the former quarterback-turned-contestant on “The Bachelor”-turned-college football analyst, was later forced to give an awkward on-air apology during the broadcast, a move that seemed completely unnecessary (see video below).

The signal is used by a lot fans of Texas rivals and considered an insult. The “down horns” gesture even made news recently when Texas coach Mack Brown said the Big 12 should discuss doing something about the hand gesture…

