Former Australian prime minister Bob Hawke shows he can still skol a beer

Australia’s former prime minister Bob Hawke enjoys a beer as he watches Australia play Pakistan. Photo: Getty Images

In January 2012, Bob Hawke, former prime minister of Australia from 1983-91, made headlines for skolling a beer at an Australia vs India cricket match at the SCG.

Five years later he’s shown that he’s still got the skill at 87 years old.

On the big screen during day two of the Sydney Test on Wednesday, Hawke knocked back another coldie, much to the delight of the crowd and the Australian cricket team.

Cheers, Bobby!

