Former Australian prime minister Bob Hawke is walking with a cane.

The man who is almost as legendary as his Labor PM predecessor Gough Whitlam was looking a bit frail at a net session with the Australian cricket team yesterday.

Well, he is 85.

But until now, the Australian public has been used to its celebrated, beer-skolling former leader looking a lot sharper, whether on the arm of his wife Blanche or locking former foes and current leaders in a steely gaze.

Here’s a shot from just four months ago:

He still has his spirit, apparently. The Australian reports he told Michael Clarke’s World Cup side a golf joke “that raised a big laugh but was apparently not fit to be repeated later”.

All-rounder Shane Watson said Hawke “asked me how much I paid the bloke to drop me the other night”.

Hopefully, it’s just a temporary condition.

