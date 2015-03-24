Former Australian prime minister Bob Hawke is walking with a cane.
The man who is almost as legendary as his Labor PM predecessor Gough Whitlam was looking a bit frail at a net session with the Australian cricket team yesterday.
Well, he is 85.
But until now, the Australian public has been used to its celebrated, beer-skolling former leader looking a lot sharper, whether on the arm of his wife Blanche or locking former foes and current leaders in a steely gaze.
Here’s a shot from just four months ago:
He still has his spirit, apparently. The Australian reports he told Michael Clarke’s World Cup side a golf joke “that raised a big laugh but was apparently not fit to be repeated later”.
All-rounder Shane Watson said Hawke “asked me how much I paid the bloke to drop me the other night”.
Hopefully, it’s just a temporary condition.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.