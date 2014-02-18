Former Australian High Court Judge Michael Kirby Compared Kim Jong-un's Regime To The Nazis

Demanding action from the international community Australia’s former Justice of the High Court, Michael Kirby, said that North Korea had starved, tortured and enslaved its population for years.

As chair of a United Nations enquiry into the regime, Kirby went a step further, comparing the situation in North Korea now to that which existed during WWII and drawing parallels with the Nazi regime.

Kirby said some of the parallels between the two were “are strikingly similar”.

“At the end of the Second World War, so many people said, ‘if only we had known the wrongs that were done in the countries of the hostile forces. If only we had known’. Well now the international community does know. The international community will know.”

Kirby was speaking after the release of the 400-page UN Human Rights Commission report which found systematic abuse of human rights practices and “unspeakable atrocities”.

It recommended the referral of the North Korean regime and its leader Kim Jong-un to the International Criminal Court.

The report noted that:

The gravity, scale and nature of these violations reveal a State that does not have any parallel in the contemporary world… These crimes against humanity entail extermination, murder, enslavement, torture, imprisonment, rape, forced abortions and other sexual violence, persecution on political, religious, racial and gender grounds, the forcible transfer of populations, the enforced disappearance of persons and the inhumane act of knowingly causing prolonged starvation… Crimes against humanity are ongoing in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea because the policies, institutions and patterns of impunity that lie at their heart remain in place.

You can read a summary of the UNHCR report here

