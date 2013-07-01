Former Attorney-General Robert McClelland Has Returned To Turner Freeman Lawyers

Former Attorney-General Robert McClelland has returned as a partner to national compensation, family and industrial law firm Turner Freeman Lawyers.

McClelland was appointed the Rudd Government’s Federal Attorney-General in 2007. He was moved to a new emergency services and housing role in Julia Gillard’s December 2011 cabinet reshuffle and later demoted to the backbench after supporting Rudd in a February 2012 leadership challenge.

Brad Norington of The Australian reports that McClelland’s decision to take up a full-time job at Turner Freeman while drawing an MP’s salary has raised eyebrows within the Labor party.

As of today, McClelland leads Turner Freeman’s Workplace Dispute Resolution Service and Public Law And Government Advisory Service teams.

He also currently represents the seat of Barton in Sydney’s south, but will not be contesting the September election.

