Former Atlanta Braves Pitching Great John Smoltz Is Selling His $7.2 Million Georgia Mansion

Lorenzo Arguello
John Smoltz Mansion

Photo: AP Images and Realtor.com

Former Atlanta Braves great John Smoltz has put his Milton, Georgia, home on the market (via Guyism) for $7.2 million.The 10 bed, 14 bath, 18,000 square foot mansion sits on a whopping 22 acre estate inside a luxury home community just north of Atlanta.

What can the 1996 Cy Young award winner who also happens to be the only player in baseball history to have both 200 wins and 150 saves afford? Oh, just his own private golf course, baseball field, and jogging trail, among other fun things.

This is just the entrance...where's the house?

No need to leave home to hit the links

The home theatre comes with its own concession stand

No athlete's home would be complete without a pool

High ceilings throughout for that extra sense of space

Would a stocked fishing pond with its own oxygenation system tickle your fancy?

Getting jacked won't require a separate gym membership

Elegant two level grand foyer

Lots of marble and hardwood flooring/accents

No place would be complete without a home office

10 spacious bedrooms

A lounge area and bar to kick back and relax

