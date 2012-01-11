Former Atlanta Braves Pitching Great John Smoltz Is Selling His $7.2 Million Georgia Mansion

Photo: AP Images and Realtor.com

Former Atlanta Braves great John Smoltz has put his Milton, Georgia, home on the market (via Guyism) for $7.2 million.The 10 bed, 14 bath, 18,000 square foot mansion sits on a whopping 22 acre estate inside a luxury home community just north of Atlanta.



What can the 1996 Cy Young award winner who also happens to be the only player in baseball history to have both 200 wins and 150 saves afford? Oh, just his own private golf course, baseball field, and jogging trail, among other fun things.

