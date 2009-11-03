Former Associate Starts "Levinson Axelrod Sucks" Website

“For the record, I challenge Levinson Axelrod to agree to lie detector tests.”



Thus begins the homepage of levinsonaxelrod.net, authored by former Levison associate Edward Harrington Heyburn, who was fired from the firm in 2004, according to the New Jersey Law Journal. Heyburn told the NYLJ he was fired because he was going to set up his own firm.

The NJLJ provides a lengthy breakdown of statements Heyburn has made on the blog about the firm, which include his beliefs that the firm is a “fraud” and that name partner Richard Levinson is “The Hypocrite Behind the Curtain.” He calls another lawyer “one of the mot overrated human beings alive” and says he “looks like death.” Another attorney is called “the most arrogant, self-absorbed person I ever met.”

So!

A post from November 1 welcomes his new readers, and he walks through his version of the events that lead to his departure, including a dispute over whether the firm should try class action cases.

A lawyer starting this type of website is kind of surprising (it isn’t exactly risk averse, as they say), but it’s not at all surprising that Levinson is considering legal action. Though the firm’s attorney would not discuss any impending suit, Richard Ravin, who practices includes Internet and intellectual property issues said potential legal claims include defamation, trademark infringement and cyber-squatting violations. (Levinson’s official site is here.)

Ravin pointed out that Heyburn may have some legal protections because it is now clear (Heyburn just added the word “sucks” to the title) to anyone who visits that this is not an official firm site.

For his part, Heyburn told the NYLJ that everything is “the God’s honest truth.”

We haven’t mined the whole site, but it mostly seems like a whole lot of opinion, mixed in with reports of current Axelrod court occurrences. Whether or not there is a defamation claim mixed in with Heyburn’s unkind opinions remains to be seen.

But it is certainly clear that this ex-associate is using the old Internet to air all of his frustrations. It is probably a good thing Heyburn wanted to be self-employed; most firms would probably look down on this sort of thing. You know, just a little.

We’ve reached out to Heyburn to see if he thinks the coverage of his blog will impact his current practice; we’ll let you know if we hear back.

