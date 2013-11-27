Former Assistants Say Nigella Lawson Was So High She Let Them Put $530,000 On Her Credit Card

Two former assistants of celebrity chef Nigella Lawson reportedly say she was a regular drug user, who let them run up her credit card in exchange for keeping quiet.

Italians Francesca Grillo, 41, and Elisabetto Grillo, 35, are before a British court, accused of using a credit card owned by Lawson and her then-husband to spend more than $500,000 on luxury goods.

According to British media reports they claim she was “off her head” and aware of the spending. The chef strongly denies this.

Lawson ended her marriage with art dealer Charles Saatchi earlier this year, after photos of him grabbing her around the neck were published in newspapers.

The court heard from an email Saatchi telling Lawson:

“Of course now the Grillos will get off on the basis that you … were so off your head on drugs that you allowed the sisters to spend whatever they liked. “I believe every word they have said.”

There’s more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.