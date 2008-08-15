Former Apple Lawyer Settles With SEC; Steve Jobs Off The Hook (AAPL)

The great Steve Jobs options scandal that never was looks as if it never will be. The SEC has settled with former Apple general counsel Nancy Heinen, who will pay a $2.2 million fine without admitting or denying charges, Reuters reports.



The settlement, coupled with former Apple CFO Fred Anderson’s settlement last year, means that the SEC is now done with the Apple backdating imbroglio. Which means that the general public is very unlikely to ever hear what Steve Jobs said to investigators after he was subpoenaed last year.

Meanwhile the DOJ has already decided not press criminal charges in the case. So unless a shareholder suit opens up a can of worms down the line, this one’s over.

